Dr. Stefanski: “We are concerned that an increase in new cases might outpace testing.”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As state officials said on Thursday, Acadiana has become a region of concern for an increase in COVID-19 cases.

During a press briefing at Lafayette City Hall on Friday, regional medical director Dr. Tina Stefanski said her office has been inundated with phone calls from area physician offices, hospitals, and urgent care facilities that are seeing patients, many much younger than expected, tested positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been a crazy week with all the calls and reports that we’ve gotten,” she told local media.

The community spread in the area is believed to be coming from a range of causes, from student-athletes who are back in practice and office settings to house parties and other places where people are congregating, Stefanski said.

“These numbers are real. The anecdotes are real. We are seeing younger patients testing positive,” she said Friday.

(June 19, 2020, data from the Department of Health and Hospitals)

As Father’s Day weekend approaches, Stefanski said she is urging residents to avoid public gatherings even more so than they did on Mother’s Day, especially in households that include individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Confirmed case numbers are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks as lab testing backlogs are reported, but the number of new COVID-19 cases in Region 4 (Acadiana) is troubling, Stefanski said.

“We are concerned that an increase in new cases might outpace testing, she said.

As repeated by local, state, and national medical officials, prevention practices are basic: