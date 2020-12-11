Downtown Candlelight Christmas to celebrate virtually on Facebook

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — COVID-19 has forced yet another local event to go online as the Downtown Candlelight Christmas, a caroling and storytelling event, will be moving to Facebook this year on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Organized by the First United Methodist Church of Lafayette and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the event will be hosted on their Facebook pages from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to organizers, the event features the narrated story of a Savior born to a virgin in Bethlehem, interspersed with the singing of traditional Christmas carols, as led by a band of local

musicians. Viewers are encouraged to continue the traditional lighting of candles at home as the event culminates in the singing of “Silent Night.”

“Sensing a lack of family-friendly holiday offerings in this part of our community, Downtown Candlelight Christmas came about two years ago as a way to give back during one of the most sacred times of the year,” said Rev. Max Zehner, Pastor of First United Methodist Church in Downtown Lafayette. “Though disappointed to not celebrate in person, we are thrilled for the opportunity to offer this third annual event online as a gift to the community.”

“Downtown Lafayette Unlimited created Merry & Bright Christmas in Downtown as an opportunity for families, friends, and neighbors in Lafayette to gather and celebrate the meaning of Christmas, and Candlelight Christmas has become one of the most heartwarming parts of the series of activities,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Lafayette. “While this year may look a little different, we are excited to virtually continue this wonderful tradition that will fill viewers with so much love and Christmas cheer. We invite you to safely gather with your loved ones to enjoy performances by local musicians and celebrate this season with us.”

While canned food drives were previously held at the in-person Candlelight Christmas events, Downtown Lafayette and First United Methodist encourage viewers to take this time to give back to a community organization of their choice during a time where many need help the most.