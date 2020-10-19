Downtown Alive! welcomes the Daiquiri Queens Friday, Oct. 23

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Alive! continues its virtual concert series this Friday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. with the Daiquiri Queens.

Presented by Evangeline Maid and streamed online from Acadiana Center for the Arts, viewers

can watch the virtual performances by tuning in to the Downtown Alive! Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/downtownaliveLFT.

Hailing from both the Lafayette area and New Orleans, this female-fronted group brings influences ranging from early-era Cajun standards sung in Louisiana French to today’s Cajun hits.

“Along with our presenting sponsor, Evangeline Maid, we are extremely excited to welcome the Daiquiri Queens to Downtown Alive!,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Alive! organizer Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “A huge part of our programming is staying true to the culture and roots of our area. With their Cajun-French influenced music, we think the Daiquiri Queens will be singing right to the heart of Acadiana!”

The rest of this DTA! season will include a who’s who of Acadiana musicians with the Blue

Monday Allstars; and a season wrap-up featuring Sunset’s own Curley Taylor and Zydeco

Trouble.