Double 20-floor high-rise towers planned for downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A pair of high-rise, multi-use towers are coming to downtown Lafayette over the next three years, according to DevelopingLafayette.com and The Gleason Group.

The towers, each set to have 20 floors, will be called Seven16 Lafayette Towers and will be located at 716 Lafayette Street.

The layout of each tower, which will be identical, will consist of a parking garage for floors 1-7. The eighth floor is set to be a “luxury restaurant space with rooftop patio and seating,” according to the project’s website. Floors 9-16 will be commercial space, while floors 17-20 will be either residential space or a luxury hotel with a rooftop bar and lounge.

Developer Guidry Land Development told Developing Lafayette that the building’s plans resemble an Alabama high-rise condo called Turquoise Place. The purchase of the land will close by end of 2021 and with a tentative construction start date on the first tower in early 2022. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.