DOTD prepares to bus evacuees in need of transportation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Buses are lined up near the Lafayette Regional Airport and ready to take off just in case evacuees may need transportation.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development teamed up with the National Guard to prepare for the storms ahead.

Preparing an emergency kit, shielding homes and creating an evacuation plan are basics steps when prepping for hurricane season.

In response to this week’s storm, Louisiana DOTD will provide residents who are at risk of being trapped in their homes a way out.

Evacuees need to get in touch with their local governments in the parishes to let them know that they need assistance with evacuation.

Deselle says the department carefully considers the pandemic when prepping buses.

“We’ve accounted for social distancing whenever we calculated the number of buses we need for the evacuation,” said Michael Deselle, DOTC district administrator. “We’re going to have social distancing operating on the bus for the evacuees. We also have masks and gloves on each bus available for the evacuees.”

To stay connected and up-to-date on lane and road statuses. Visit their website and sign up for MYDOTD or visit 511LA.ORG.