DOTD launches virtual reality website of I-49 Lafayette connector

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has launched a virtual reality “room” where residents can see the current design proposals for the I-49 Lafayette connector.

The site can be seen at http://i49vr.com.

The website features a VR scale model of the 5.5-mile I-49 connector. Visitors to the site will have an overview of the connector and the ability to zoom in on several proposed design features, including bridges, and the retaining and abutment walls. The immersive experience allows viewers to see how structural components like walls, barriers and piers could look with different proposed designs.

“The I-49 virtual reality website is an opportunity for all interested parties to have a more true-to-life vision of the Lafayette Connector,” explains Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. “DOTD is excited to offer the public access to such an interactive tool. We wanted stakeholders in the Lafayette Connector to feel confident evaluating proposed design elements, and this technology is the best way for them to do that.”

The website is expected to feature heavily in upcoming LCAG workshops and neighborhood meetings.