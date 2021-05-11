BREAKING: Grand jury declines to indict officers in Trayford Pellerin killing, DA to make address at 3:30 p.m.

Lafayette Parish

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE, 2:55 p.m.: News 10 has learned from the family of Trayford Pellerin and other sources that the grand jury has decided not to indict the officers involved in his death.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added to this post as they become available.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — 15th Judicial District Attorney Donald Landry will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss the Grand Jury’s return regarding the Trayford Pellerin case.

The DA will speak at 3:30 p.m. You can view the entire press conference in the video player above, as well as a press conference by the family of Trayford Pellerin, scheduled to follow the DA’s press conference.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar