Diocese of Lafayette releases apology to sexual assault victim of former priest

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Two years after a former priest’s molestation sentencing, the Diocese of Lafayette has released a public apology to the victim.

The statement is as follows:

“After careful examination, the Diocese of Lafayette has determined that the allegations made by Oliver Peyton against Michael Guidry, who formerly served as a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette, are credible. The Diocese further denounces the actions of Michael Guidry towards Oliver Peyton and hereby formally and publicly apologizes to Oliver Peyton and to his family. Michael Guidry has been permanently removed from ministry.”

A lawsuit was filed by Peyton and his family in 2018, and Guidry was sentenced in 2019.

