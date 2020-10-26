Deputies searching for missing autistic 17-year-old from Youngsville

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered, autistic 17-year-old runaway.

Aspon Landry, 17, of Youngsville, was last seen Oct. 23 getting out of a vehicle at a Circle K in Youngsville, according to his mother. He is 5’4″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. with dark brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies say Aspon may be in the New Orleans area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff app.