David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy goes virtual only through rest of November

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy will be closed to students starting tomorrow, Nov. 18 through the end of the month, according to a letter sent to parents and obtained by News 10 this afternoon.

The closure is due to a large number of quarantines at the school. While the school will be closed to students, teachers are required to report to campus to continue teaching lessons.

“We want to implore our families to join us in helping slow the spread of this virus,” stated the letter. “Especially with flu season beginning, mitigation measures outside the school day and on weekends are extremely important. We want to remind everyone to wear masks, limit large gatherings, and be proactive in social distancing such as not riding in cars together. Additional information and instructions for virtual learning will be forthcoming from your principal.”