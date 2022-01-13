Daily Advertiser to cut print edition down to six days per week starting in March

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Daily Advertiser announced on Wednesday that they are cutting down their print edition to six days per week, removing the Saturday edition from delivery starting March 26.

The newspaper will still create a Saturday edition of the paper, but it will only be available online as a full digital replica edition, according to an article published in the Advertiser.

“Our commitment to covering Lafayette and Acadiana hasn’t changed, but as we focus on the future and adapting to the way people read news, we must change,” said Barbara Leader, executive editor of the Daily Advertiser. “Many years ago, we only printed a newspaper but that transformed into a thriving multimedia news operation that delivers news and information online, through email and mobile apps. Our printed newspaper continues to be an important part of the Daily Advertiser and our future. This shift in delivery frequency reflects the changes we’ve seen in our subscriptions and from our advertisers.”