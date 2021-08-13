Creole Renaissance Fest canceled due to COVID-19; Keith Frank’s return to the stage postponed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Zydeco legend Keith Frank and his band, the Soileau Zydeco Band, were planning on returning to the stage for the first time in over a year at the Creole Renaissance Festival, but the event has been canceled due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

Event organizers made the decision to cancel the festival after exploring other viable options to keep attendees safe, according to a press release.

“Organizers are evaluating all options for rescheduling the events at a later date. However, there are many obstacles in doing so, and they are working to process and evaluate those options. We will communicate any and all updates as they develop,” said Dustin Cravins, a collaborator for the fest.

This year’s festival was scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 3 at Parc International in downtown Lafayette with Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band’s first performance since March of 2020. The event would have led up to the Annual Creole Renaissance Festival at the Rayne Civic Center.