UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. All lanes are open on I-10 eastbound near Mile Marker 101 (past University Ave).

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A traffic crash on Interstate 10 near the University Avenue exit in Lafayette has forced the closure of the interstate in the eastbound direction.

According to reports, a crash involving multiple vehicles occurred just after 6 p.m.

Traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at the Ambassador Caffery exit.

Emergency crews are on scene.

No other details are available.