Cox and Lafayette General partnering up to improve telemedicine, digital health

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cox and Lafayette General Health (LGH) are announcing a partnership that both say will help develop new solutions in the telemedicine and digital health sphere.

In a press release, the Cox’s New Growth and Development organization and Lafayette General Health’s Innovation Fund said their collaboration is the “first step in a multi-year effort to develop new solutions that help improve hospital operations, patient experiences, and move more healthcare to the home.”

“We’ve always been impressed with the amount of innovation coming out of LGH, and we’re thrilled to partner with them on this new initiative,” explained Cox Business Louisiana Vice-President Leigh King. Lafayette General Health will serve as a “sandbox beta site” to test and improve novel healthcare solutions to be used at LGH and other healthcare systems around the country.

“Restoring, maintaining and improving health in the people and communities we serve is at the core of everything we do. Partnering with Cox on this initiative to enhance our operations further underscores this mission,” said LGH Chief Information Officer Mike Dozier. “Cox is spearheading the call to transform healthcare, and we’re proud to align with them to future-proof our organization.”

Lafayette General Health and Cox Communications’ said their relationship is well-established and has grown positively through the years. Recently, for example, Cox provided all Southwest Louisiana residents with a specific video on-demand channel that included local telemedicine options, including Health Anywhere, information from LGH, all news programs and sources related to COVID-19, newest updates from the Centers for Disease Control, the newest updates from the World Health Organization and live and previously recorded programing regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Additionally, LGH and Cox Business’ Trapollo telehealth unit have submitted multiple telemedicine and telehealth grant applications.

“More and more, the provision of healthcare occurs outside the walls of the hospital and doctor’s office,” explained Cian Robinson, executive director of research, innovation and real estate investments for LGH. “Having the ability to reach our patients in their homes and via the device/technology platform they choose will be essential. Through our partnership with Cox, we will be able to focus on the patient, providing them the right care, at the right time and the right place. We look forward to building upon our prior work with Cox to innovate the care we provide to our patients. Truly, the future of healthcare is bright when two partners like Lafayette General Health and Cox come together to navigate and create the future.”