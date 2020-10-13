Court reschedules hearing on Gen. Alfred Mouton statue but doesn’t give date

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton isn’t going anywhere any time soon after a state district judge postponed a hearing on the statue’s fate for at least the fourth time earlier this week.

The nearly 100-year statue has become the focal point of protests since the shooting death of Travon Pellerin at the hands of Lafayette Police in August. While city officials have expressed a willingness to discuss the statue’s removal, a court order dating back to 1980 would have to be overturned before that can happen.

No reason was given for the court’s postponement of the matter, nor was a rescheduling date given.