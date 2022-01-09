Couple assaulted in downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A couple in Lafayette was randomly assaulted Saturday night in downtown Lafayette.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Congress Street.

According to Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green, the victims told police a man in a Dodge truck approached them as they were walking to their car and began arguing, then pointed his gun at them and made death threats.

He then fled the area at a high rate of speed and the couple flagged down police, Green said.

“They were able to give officers a good description of the alleged suspect and his vehicle,” Green said.

Police located 31-year-old John Provost of Lafayette still in the area, she said.

He was taken into custody and arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Provost was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center with a $5k bond.