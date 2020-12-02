Council defers revision of curfew for minors downtown

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette City Council is deferring a revision to its curfew for minors, specifically in the downtown district.

Since there is some debate on how it will be implemented, it will not be discussed tonight.

It would begin at 10 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. every day of the week for minors under 18.

That’s two hours earlier than elsewhere on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s also an hour earlier than anywhere Sunday through Thursday.

Curfew outside downtown is for those under 17.

Besides those differences, the rules remain the same, including offenses and penalties.