Coolidge Rd. in Lafayette closed on Sunday morning for decoration removal

Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Coolidge St. in Lafayette will be closed Sunday morning to remove Santa and his sleigh.

According to Ochsner Lafayette General, Coolidge St. will be closed from South College Rd. to Hospital Dr. so that a crane can removal the large Santa and sleigh Christmas decorations. The closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday.  

During the road closure, the ER can be accessed by entering from South College Rd. between the parking tower and the Heymann Center or by accessing Hospital Dr. from Girard Park Dr.

