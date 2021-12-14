‘Concerning’ social media post causes police response at L.J. Alleman Middle

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A police presence was seen this morning at L.J. Alleman Middle School after Lafayette Police say a “concerning social media post” led to increased security at the school.

Sgt. Paul Mouton explained that an L.J. Alleman student had an altercation with the school’s principal on Monday and was arrested. A friend of the arrested student later made a social media post that “concerned” school officials and police. Mouton stopped short of calling the social media post “a threat,” however.

As a precaution, Mouton said police were present at the school this morning to intercept the student as he arrived on campus, both so they could act as security and so they could further investigate the incident. No further issues were reported.

Mouton said this morning that no charges were filed, and school authorities will be handling any necessary discipline that the student may or may not be receiving.