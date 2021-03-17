Comeaux High placed on soft lockdown after attempted carjacking and vehicle theft; suspect still at large

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are searching for a vehicle thief after an attempted carjacking this morning near Comeaux High School.

Lafayette Police said a man approached a female victim in the 200 block of Frem Boustany Dr. at around 6:30 a.m. to attempt to steal her car, but he was unsuccessful. The man then went to a nearby construction site 20 minutes later in the 200 block of Meadow Farm Rd. and was able to steal a construction work truck.

The stolen truck looks like the one pictured above, but does not have a logo. The truck has a Florida license plate, number PZFN52.

Police said a soft lockdown was enacted at Comeaux High as a precaution, though no disturbances were reported at the school.