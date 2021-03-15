Comeaux High Navy JROTC holds Pass-In-Review ceremony

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Magnet Program at Comeaux High School conducted its annual Area Manager Inspection of student cadets on Friday, March 12.

“Our community can be proud of these outstanding young people,” said Academy Director Major Lionel Blackman, USMC, retired. “They have committed to a program of character development and service that will prepare them well for success through graduation and beyond.”

“We teach these cadets to become good citizens through their community service, discussion of current events, civil discourse, rigorous curriculum, and physical training,” said Co-Director IT1 Charles Young. Young also added that the immediate goal of the Magnet Academy is to be recognized and awarded as a “Distinguished Unit.”.

Lafayette Parish Superintendent Irma Trosclair served as the Inspecting/Reviewing Officer, observing the cadets standing in ranks. She was briefed on the accomplishments and outlook of NJROTC and reviewed cadets during a Pass-In-Review Ceremony. The Pass-In-Review is a formal military ceremony that honors the hard work and dedication to a new life that the Cadet Corps has demonstrated. It serves as a reminder of the bond between the Navy’s future and its long-held traditions and customs.

Parents/students interested in learning more about the Navy JROTC Magnet Academy should visit

lafayettechoice.com.