Class of 2021: More family members can attend graduation ceremonies in Lafayette School District

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Good news was released today for graduating seniors in Lafayette.

According to Superintendent Irma Trosclair, the number of guests per family has been increased from six to fifteen.

Former Lafayette City Councilman and radio talk show host Kenneth Boudreaux says this is great news for a senior class that experienced their last year in high school during a pandemic.

Boudreaux says he recognizes the families’ struggles, and says, “I hope this will bring relief needed to make the memorable moments they deserve.”

In early spring, LPSS released the May, 2021 graduation schedule for Acadiana High, Carencro High, Ovey Comeaux High, Early College Academy, Lafayette High, Northside High, David Thibodaux Stem Magnet Academy and Southside High.



All ceremonies will take place at the Cajundome



