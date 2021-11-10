Civil service board agrees to hear fired Lafayette police chief’s appeal, no date given

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette City-Parish Civil Service Board has agreed to hear an appeal from fired former Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover.

The board met this morning to consider Glover’s appeal. The board voted to hear the appeal with only board member Leonard Wayne Prejean voting ‘no,’ and board member Christina Olivier recusing herself. No date has been given as to when Glover’s hearing will be held.

Glover was not present at this morning’s meeting. He was removed from his position on Oct. 7 after around nine months in office. Because he has not yet made a year, Glover does not have full protection under civil service guidelines.

Glover was replaced by Sgt. Wayne Griffin as the department’s interim chief. Griffin is currently on administrative leave with the department after allegations of sexual harassment.