City of Broussard appoints interim Chief of Police

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — The City of Broussard appointed an interim Police Chief today.

Vance Olivier was appointed as interim Chief of Police and will serve in this position until the next regular election in the fall of 2022.

Olivier’s appointment comes after former Police Chief Brannon Decou announced his retirement amidst a sexual harassment investigation last month.

The nine-member selection committee was comprised of three council members, the mayor, and five community members who have law enforcement experience.

The committee reviewed all resumes and recommended two candidates for final review by the mayor and the entire city council, and in a special meeting on June 7, 2021 voted to name Olivier as the interim chief.

The vote was unanimous.

“With more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, Vance’s qualifications are exemplary,” said Mayor Roy Bourque. “He has my complete support, and I look forward to working with him, focusing on the future and safety of our great city.”

Olivier, a Broussard resident and Teurlings graduate, joined the Lafayette Police Department in 1995 after serving five years with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During his time at LPD, he rose in ranks from patrol to field training officer, K-9 officer, recruiter, and watch commander. Most recently, he has served as Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division, where he oversaw squads of detectives, a squad of the Special Investigations Unit, and the Crime Scene Unit. He also oversaw approximately 60 staff and was responsible for budgeting as well as acquiring and allocating equipment.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the selection process, which ran seamlessly and professionally,” says Mayor Bourque. “I am grateful to the City and Police staff, our City Council, and those who volunteered their time for the selection committee.”