City, community leaders say latest Lafayette gunfire incident unacceptable

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The suspect in connection to the shooting near the Lafayette Police Department on Friday, has been arrested.

Police say 22-year-old Arthella Andrus was arrested in West Baton Rouge Parish in connection to a shooting along Interstate 10.

A police report stated that police had enough probable cause for an arrest warrant on 6 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Community Activist Pastor Lawrence Levy says the community must step and say something.

“It’s time to look in the mirror as well. What part are we playing or not playing? You’re on one side or the other,” Levy stated.

Levy has captivated communities with re-enactments of deadly shootings and acts of violence.

The living depiction is called “The funeral is canceled.”

Pastor Levy wants people to step-up and open their eyes to what’s going on.

“We aren’t putting nothing else in their hands or in their heads. We aren’t giving them no applications. We’re not giving them any opportunities and we’re not teaching them nothing. If I got all this built-up anger and frustration, then why you mad when I murder somebody,” Levy explained.

Community radio show host and former LCG councilman Kenneth Boudreaux says there needs to be tougher gun legislation demanding accountability.

“We have to do something differently and hold people accountable when people lose their gun and don’t report it. We need to hold people accountable when a gun is stolen, and they don’t report it.”

Boudreaux explains he’s not trying to take guns away from gun owners and admits he’s a gun owner/collector as well.

“We see the results of what is happening by the unintended use of guns or unauthorized use of a guns. All these killings taking place like a 16-year-old boy of a 14-year-old girl. Something has to be done.”