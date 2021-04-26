Children’s Museum of Acadiana to partner with Beausoleil Books in celebration of new exhibit

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — To celebrate the debut of the “Knowledge Nook” Exhibit, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana (CMA) and Beausoleil Books are collaborating to involve the community in selecting books for it by holding the Buy a Book, Get a CMA Pass initiative on April 27.

The “Knowledge Nook” exhibit will debut at a grand opening event Saturday, May 15, 2021. Beginning April 27, anyone may visit Beausoleil Books (302 A Jefferson Street), purchase a children’s book from the store, and donate it for inclusion in the exhibit.

Book donors will receive one free child admission for each book purchased. Donors will be recognized through bookplates and on the Nook’s web page.

The “Knowledge Nook” is designed to develop literacy skills in pre-school-age children while providing an inviting space to practice important skills like taking turns, making a friend, and sitting quietly to read a book. Fundamental concepts are introduced through creative interaction with letters, numbers, colors, and shapes.

“This is a win-win for the community,” said Carol McManus, the CMA’s Executive Director. “This collaboration highlights the bond between Downtown Lafayette businesses and nonprofits and will make individual donors feel like they are a part of the exhibit.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Children’s Museum,” stated Alexis Lemoine, Beausoleil Book’s General Manager. “The store has a curated collection of children’s books perfect for inclusion in the ‘Knowledge Nook.’ We are excited to help people select a book that makes them a permanent part of the exhibit.”

The exhibit’s grand opening on May 15 will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and two book readings and activities with local authors Taylor Curry (“Rise and Shine, Sweet Child”) and Diana Cash Lennon (“Why Do Airplanes Have Tails?”), as well as a book reading a pop-up with Bonnie Vie Macarons.

Learn more at http://www.cmalaf.org/knowledge-nook or join the festivities by purchasing admission tickets at http://www.cmalaf.org.