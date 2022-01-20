Catholic Charities opening shelter for freezing weather tonight — here’s how you can help

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — With freezing temperatures and possible rain on tap for tonight into Friday morning, Catholic Charities of Acadiana (CCA) announced they are opening shelter space for those in need starting at 6 p.m. tonight.

CCA Chief of External Affairs Ben Broussard said those who are unsheltered and in need of nighttime sleeping arrangements at St. Joseph Shelter, 405 St. John St., will be able to use the shelter through the weekend.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana is appealing to the community to help offset the cost of operating the freeze shelter. Monetary donations can be made here: https://give.classy.org/FreezeShelter. In-kind donations can be purchased through their Amazon wishlist here: https://amzn.to/3tHIkPh