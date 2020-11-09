Catalytic converter thief wanted by Lafayette Police

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A suspect caught on surveillance pictures is wanted for stealing catalytic converters from underneath vehicles, according to Lafayette Police.

The suspect was seen on Saturday, Nov. 7 at approximately midnight in a parking lot on West Pinhook Road driving an older model tan Grand Marquis. Using a handheld torch, the suspect then removed the catalytic converter from underneat a van before fleeing the scene, according to pictures provided by Lafayette Police.

The suspect may be in possession of several converters, as other vehicles in the parking lot were found to be missing them.

If anyone has any information or can offer any assistance, you are urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips Mobile App. All callers remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 cash reward.