CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Aloni Andrus left her home Sunday.

She was walking, police said, and last seen wearing a neon green and black Surge shirt, black tights, and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Andrus is 5’1 with brown eyes, black hair and is approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on Aloni’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com