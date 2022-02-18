CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Carencro Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a missing runaway teen. Ethan Breaux, 16, was last seen Thursday evening.

Breaux left his home in the 100 block of Sis Lane between 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. He is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’11 and 125 lbs. It’s unknown what he was wearing at the time of his departure, but he possibly has a mesh camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at 337-896-6132 or email info@carencropd.com.