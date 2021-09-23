Carencro Police launch new app to improve communication with residents

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Carencro Police have another tool to help the public. The department recently launched its new app, to better inform residents, and make services easier for them at the police department.

“We’re growing rapidly here in Carencro, just like many communities in Lafayette Parish,” said Carencro Police Chief David Anderson. “We knew it was time to take it a step further.”

The app has many features, including: getting a crash report, paying a ticket, and identifying road closures. The app can push notifications for emergencies and weather events. Residents can also submit tips to police. Anderson says it’s already working.

“We received a tip. We followed up on that tip, and made an arrest on some car burglaries. So it has helped up already,” said Anderson.

Anderson says the app should not be used to report emergencies. Residents should always call 911.

“It will notify people sooner. People always want to be in the know. This is just one of the ways we can keep our residents in the know,” said Anderson.

The app is free to download on your Apple or Android device.

Click here for Apple

Click here for Android