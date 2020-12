CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — The Carencro Police Department has closed its lobby to the public due to COVID-19.

Those in need of assistance should call 911 for emergencies of (337) 896-6132 to speak to someone in the office.

To pay citations, send in a money order or go to quickpd.com/carencro. To obtain an accident report, go to carencropd.com.