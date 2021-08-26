Carencro Police arrest two for catalytic converter thefts

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro Police arrested two men Wednesday for the thefts of multiple catalytic converters, according to Police Chief David Anderson.

Lee Veals, 36, of Pineville, and James Logan, 41, of Carencro, were arrested on a charge of theft over $1,000. Veals is also wanted on other warrants in Rapides Parish. Logan is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Anderson said detectives were able to identify the pair after investigating an Aug. 23 catalytic converter theft in Carencro. Detectives eventually recovered multiple converters stolen from Carencro and Abbeville. Also recovered were a number of power tools reported stolen from the Maurice area.