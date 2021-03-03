Carencro Police arrest one man for storage unit burglaries

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Nearly $100,000 worth of stolen items have been recovered after Carencro Police made an arrest in a possible series of storage unit burglaries across Acadiana.

David Corey Bell, 44, has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail according to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.

In January, Anderson said his department began investigating multiple burglaries at Red Dot Storage on Smalley Rd. in Carencro. Detectives began working with several agencies throughout multiple parishes where Bell is also believed to have been involved in storage unit burglaries. Anderson said is department has worked with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sherriff’s Office, Youngsville Police Department and Lafayette Police Department for the assistance in locating the stolen property.

Detectives recovered more than 300 items believed to be stolen and valued at nearly $100,000.

This case remains open as more victims come forward and more arrests are anticipated, stated Anderson.

Detectives are encouraging anyone renting a storage unit at Red Dot Storage to check on your items as soon as possible. If anyone discovers anything missing, please contact the Carencro Police Department at (337) 896-6132.