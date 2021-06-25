Carencro Middle, Milton Elementary name new principals

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) named two new principals for the upcoming school year this morning.

CARENCRO MIDDLE SCHOOL — Dr. Janet Guerrini

Dr. Janet Guerrini

Dr. Janet Guerrini has been named the new principal of Carencro Middle School, according to LPSS. Guerrini has more than 30 years of combined experience as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal. She

joins LPSS from Jefferson Parish School System where she served as principal of Bonneville High School. She previously served as principal of Abbeville High School and Kaplan High School, and before that as

assistant principal of Lafayette High School from 2005-2013.

Under her leadership, Kaplan High School was recognized as an LDOE Top Gains School Honoree three times and an Equity Honoree in 2018. For her success there, she was twice named Vermilion Parish Principal of the Year. Guerrini holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Education, both in Physical Education, from Northwestern State University, and earned a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2013.

MILTON ELEM./MIDDLE SCHOOL — Amanda Guillory

Amanda Guillory

Amanda Guillory has been selected to serve as principal for Milton Elementary/Middle School, the district’s only K-8 school. Guillory has been an assistant principal at Youngsville Middle School since 2015, and brings a total of seven years of administration experience to her new position. She was also a classroom teacher for eight years in Lafayette and Avoyelles Parishes.

This summer she is working as an assistant principal for the Summer Enrichment Program at David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy. Guillory was an LEF Teacher of the Year Nominee in 2021 and a Superintendent’s Leadership Advisory Panelist in 2020. She earned a Master of Education in educational leadership from Arkansas State University in 2013 and previously obtained a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from LSU in Alexandria.