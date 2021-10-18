Carencro man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as firearm and traffic violation charges, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Dwight Joseph Menard, 37, of Carencro was arrested on the following charges:
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
- Possession of schedule I CDS
- Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
- Traffic violations
On October 11, the SLPSO stopped a GMC pickup truck for traffic violations. Deputies noticed a smell of suspected drugs emitting from the truck and saw a rifle in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found the following items:
- Small bag containing suspected methamphetamine
- Small bag containing suspected marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
- (1) Taurus 9 mm handgun
- Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle
- Savage .22 rifle
- Mossberg 6.5 Creedmoor rifle
Menard was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and is held on a bond of $36,500.