Carencro man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as firearm and traffic violation charges, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dwight Joseph Menard, 37, of Carencro was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS

Possession of schedule I CDS

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Traffic violations

On October 11, the SLPSO stopped a GMC pickup truck for traffic violations. Deputies noticed a smell of suspected drugs emitting from the truck and saw a rifle in the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found the following items:

Small bag containing suspected methamphetamine

Small bag containing suspected marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

(1) Taurus 9 mm handgun

Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle

Savage .22 rifle

Mossberg 6.5 Creedmoor rifle





Menard was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and is held on a bond of $36,500.