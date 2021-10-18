Carencro man arrested on multiple drug-related charges

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as firearm and traffic violation charges, according to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Dwight Joseph Menard, 37, of Carencro was arrested on the following charges:

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS
  • Possession of schedule I CDS
  • Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS
  • Traffic violations

On October 11, the SLPSO stopped a GMC pickup truck for traffic violations. Deputies noticed a smell of suspected drugs emitting from the truck and saw a rifle in the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found the following items:

  • Small bag containing suspected methamphetamine
  • Small bag containing suspected marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • (1) Taurus 9 mm handgun
  • Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle
  • Savage .22 rifle
  • Mossberg 6.5 Creedmoor rifle

Menard was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and is held on a bond of $36,500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar