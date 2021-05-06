Carencro man arrested for March fatal crash

CARENCRO, La (KLFY) — Investigators with the Carencro Police Department have arrested a man involved in a fatal crash that happened on March 21 within the city limits of Carencro, according to a press release from the Carencro Police Department.

Jared Chamberlin, 33, of Carencro, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Facility for his involvement in the March fatal crash.

His charges are as follows: two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of DWI 3rd offense, one count of driving under suspension (from a previous DWI), and one count of reckless operation involving a crash.

On March 21, shortly before 1:00 AM, Carencro Police Department responded to a traffic crash with injuries on Veterans Drive at I-49 southbound exit ramp.

Driver 1, Kayla Balthazar, 48, of New Iberia, was operating a 2014 Nissan Sentra South on the I-49 Southbound exit ramp approaching Veterans Drive. Driver 2, Jared Chamberlin, 33, of Carencro, was operating a 2017 Dodge Truck traveling East on Veterans Drive in the right travel lane.

For an unknown reason at this time, Balthazar failed to yield as she drove into the path of the Dodge Truck. Balthazar and her passenger, Christopher Miller, 42, of Broussard, La both died from injuries received in the crash.

Chamberlin and his passenger were not injured in the crash. Toxicology tests have been submitted to the crime lab for analysis and the investigators are awaiting the results.

The case remains under investigation.