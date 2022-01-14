Carencro, Lafayette fire departments to offer free COVID tests this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Lafayette Parish fire departments will be offering free COVID at-home tests on a first-come, first-served basis this weekend as long as supplies last.

Lafayette Fire Department

On Saturday, Jan. 15 starting at 8 a.m., the Lafayette Fire Department will distribute free COVID tests from the La. Department of Health at the Robicheaux Recreation Center on Eraste Landry Rd.

Each recipient must be present to receive a test kit. Only one test kit is available per person. A drive-thru will be set up. Everyone must remain in their vehicles, according to Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

Carencro Fire Department

On Sunday, Jan. 16 starting at 9 a.m., the Carencro Fire Department will hand out free COVID rapid tests at the Carencro Community Center on N. University.