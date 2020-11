CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Pelican Waste Services will be holding a hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Carencro Community Center.

The collection day is only open to residents of Carencro. Driver’s license or water bills will be verified at the drop-off site. There is no charge for dropping off waste.

A list of what will be and what will not be accepted is below: