Carencro homes flood again; residents say nearby retention pond does not help

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Pat Dugas owns property in Carencro along Fado Street.

Dugas says he’s tired of dealing with the same flooding issues.

“I’ve been here for about 20 years and since they dug that pond I have flooded six times,” Dugas said.

She believes the problem is not with the coulee, but with a nearby retention pond that flows into the coulee.

Dugas says the coulee pushes water into neighboring homes.

“When that pond is full that overflow comes and the water just gushes out of there,” Dugas stated.

Carencro’s Police Chief stopped by Fado Street to see how residents are doing.

Chief David Anderson says the coulee is flowing nicely until a continuous heavy down pour.

“When we’re having 6, 7 and 8 inches of rain in a short amount of time, the water can’t flow out that fast. That’s what’s causing most of the flooding.”

Dugas is urging the city to please help.

He says his tenants are at their wits end with flood cleanup and muddy water.

“It was told to me that if it affects the residents around here, they’re not supposed to dig a retention pond. We’re about maybe a hundred feet from the pond. Every house down this area: the first house about 3 feet of water they told me, I had about 2 to 3 feet myself, that house she raised up about three feet and all her carpets are wet,” Dugas explained.

Resident Lester Daigle says he had to be rescued because the water got so high.

“Me, my wife and my animals were able to get out, but the Carencro Fire Department had to boat us out of this street. Like running the boat down this street,” Daigle noted.

“If we hadn’t moved our vehicles in time, they would have gone under water like my neighbors; and we would have lost everything. The water got approximately two and half feet into our house,” resident Arnold Arceneaux said.

Dugas says one solution maybe to dig the coulee deeper.