Carencro, Duson men indicted by grand jury in separate first-degree rape cases

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The grand jury for the 15 Judicial District has indicted two men in separate first-degree rape cases, according to documents released by the court this morning.
- Esteban Gonzales-Huerta, 18, of Carencro, was indicted on three counts, according to court documents. On Jan. 30, Huerta is accused of committing an armed robbery of a Shop Rite location. During that incident, he allegedly raped, kidnapped and injured the clerk. Huerta was indicted on first-degree rape, armed robbery, and second-degree kidnapping charges.
- Blake Joseph Broussard, 34, of Duson, was indicted on first-degree rape charges for incidents that occurred between Nov. 1, 2013 and June 30, 2015. Broussard is currently jailed in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on additional, unrelated charges of attempted second-degree murder, firearm possession, simple battery, and simple robbery.