Carencro couple’s home severely damaged, two cars destroyed by late-night fire

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro couple’s home was severely damaged and their two cars were completely destroyed by a late Monday night house fire, according to a press release from the Carencro Fire Department.

The Carencro Fire Department, along with the fire departments from Lafayette and Scott responded to a home on Breaux Rd. in Carencro at approximately 11:19 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27.

An officer from the Carencro Police Department was investigating heavy smoke in the area and was the first to arrive on the scene. The officer found one of the victims face down in the driveway. A neighbor helped the officer pull the victim to safety.

The officer relayed to the fire department that the house was fully engulfed in flames and that one person was still trapped inside.

The first fire units to arrive made entry into the house while battling the blaze. They found the second victim in a rear bedroom.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance; one was treated and released, and the other is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation because he gave his SCBA air mask to the victim as he was rescuing her from the house.

The fire was brought under control within 18 minutes.

The residence sustained heavy fire damage and two vehicles were totally destroyed. No injuries other than that of the two residents of the home and the firefighter were reported.

Investigators from Lafayette Fire Department are working to determine the cause of the fire.