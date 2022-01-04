Carencro Catholic School postpones reopening due to COVID-19

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Carencro Catholic School has postponed reopening after the holiday break until next week because of COVID-19.

According to the school on its website, the postponement of returning after the holiday break is due to the percentage of staff who are out, the current surge in positive cases in the area lack of rapid tests, and the number of positive student cases.

The Director of Communications for the Diocese of Lafayette (DOL), Blue Rolfes says in the case of Carencro Catholic School there are a number of people who tested positive for COVID.

“The principal herself had COVID, a lot of the students, and even more importantly, not to diminish from anyone having COVID, but a lot of faculty came down with COVID,” Rolfes stated.

To make matters more challenging, there are not enough substitutes available even to open the school to students not affected by COVID.

Carencro Catholic School was to return on Wednesday, January 5, but the decision was made to delay reopening the school on Monday, January 10.

“Our superintendent Anna Larriviere gave it some thought and said well what is an extra two more days when it comes to the safety of the children,” Rolfes explained.

There are 32 schools throughout the eight civil parishes under the Diocese of Lafayette.

Rolfes says they will continue to monitor each individual school along with the case count for the area the schools are located.

“The Omicron variant, seeing how it’s so much more rampant in children, that’s kind of made things a little bit different for us. We’re paying even closer attention to make sure that we’re not putting any of our children at risk,” Rolfes added.

Rolfes says the DOL hopes with the vaccine being available to children that parents will take advantage of it.

Rolfes adds that they understand vaccination is a personal family decision.

In the meantime, Rolfes says the Diocese of Lafayette will remain prepared to do its part.

“To do whatever is necessary to keep the students, the adult faculty, and staff members safe. Whatever it takes,” Rolfes said.