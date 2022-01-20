Car stolen from NOLA crashed, catches fire, leading to Teurlings Catholic being evacuated

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Teurlings Catholic High School had to be evacuated this morning after a suspect driving a stolen car from New Orleans crashed into a utility pole, causing a fire.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said her agency is working with Louisiana State Police and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office after it was discovered the car was stolen in a carjacking at gunpoint in New Orleans. The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Green said police were in pursuit of the vehicle when it crashed into a utility pole and struck a gas meter in the 100 block of Teurlings Dr. The car caught on fire, leading to the school’s evacuation for safety reasons.

Lafayette Fire Department responded and the vehicle fire was extinguished. The suspect has been apprehended and transported to a local hospital for observation, according to Green.