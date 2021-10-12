Can you help Scott Police find theft suspect?

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said his department is searching for a suspect in a theft on Heide Circle from Oct. 4.

The suspect is described by Leger as “a medium-set, Hispanic male wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored shorts, dark socks, and sandals with a dark-colored mask over the bottom half of his face.”

At around 1:50 a.m. on Oct. 4, the suspect was seen on the homeowner’s security camera entering their carport and stealing several items. The suspect then ran to the roadway, jumped into a waiting car, and left in an unknown direction. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

If you can help identify this person, please contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.