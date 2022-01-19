Calls Plus announces expanded multilingual call center in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Economic development officials, including Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced that Calls Plus will be expanding their multilingual call center in Lafayette, adding a total of 77 new jobs to the region.

According to Louisiana Economic Development (LED), the expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs. LED estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region. Hiring for the expansion has already begun, and all available positions are expected to be filled by mid-2022. Those interested in applying for available positions can learn more at Opportunities.LEDFastStart.com/CALLSPLUS.

Calls Plus is among the companies participating in LED FastStart’s business operations and customer service virtual career fair on Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register for the free online event.

Calls Plus is a call center company that specializes in safety, healthcare and counseling hotline services, according to LED. The company’s primary clients are governmental organizations requiring case intake, nurse triage, end-to-end patient management, trend analysis, dispatch and more. The company also supports behavioral health goals in schools, with school safety hotlines available in 10 states to report bullying, harassment and other behavioral health issues.

“Calls Plus is a woman-owned, minority-owned company that continues to grow and thrive,” said Edwards. “I congratulate [President] Barbara Lamont on this expansion, and I am proud that our state, local and regional leaders have partnered to support the creation of new jobs in Lafayette. The multilingual services provided by Calls Plus are essential in expanding access to mental health care in our communities.”

“We are excited that Calls Plus has decided to further expand its operations in the Oil Center and bring more jobs to Lafayette,” said Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. “Our strong economy and our people continue to attract more business and investment into not only Lafayette but also the Acadiana region.”

“LEDA has worked with Barbara and her team at Calls Plus since they first relocated to Lafayette following Hurricane Katrina,” said Mandi D. Mitchell, President and CEO of Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “It is wonderful to see Calls Plus continue to grow in Lafayette, providing more employment opportunities for our diverse residents. In the next five years, Calls Plus will reach nearly 90 employees in their Oil Center location, adding to the flourishing daytime population in the district.”