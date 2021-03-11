Calling local artists! LCG invites storm drain designs to promote water quality

LAFAYETTE, La. – Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Environmental Quality Division is calling on artists for the annual Storm Drain Art contest. This contest serves to educate the public on storm drain pollutants while also creating unique public art, LCG said.

Critter Cleanup by Trevor Navarre, Cajun Field (2019)

Artists are encouraged to submit applications and designs representative of one of Lafayette’s greatest natural resources, the Vermilion River.

The project is a fun and colorful way to remind the community of the importance of protecting the water quality of the Vermilion River, encourage community beautification, and support local artists. The call for artists to submit their eco-themed designs is open now through April 12, 2021. The four winning designs will be painted on storm drains at the Girard Park Recreation Center, E Alexander Street, South Louisiana Community College, and TownFolk Victory Garden.

The winning artists will be compensated after the installation is complete. Applications, contest guidelines, previous designs, and storm-drain locations can be found at https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/storm-drain-art-program.

Paddle Away by Sarah Fanguy, Garfield Street (2019)

Grades 7-12 are also encouraged to enter the contest. Students must be sponsored by a teacher, and the winning design will be installed on a drain near the student’s school or the nearest park. The winning student-teacher team will receive a cash prize sponsored by Bayou Vermillion Preservation Association.

“The painted drains highlight that activities on land can directly impact the Vermilion,” EQ Manager Bess Foret said. “Preventing pollutants, such as pet waste, litter, and sediment from entering waterways protects water quality for wildlife and boosts our local economy by providing a reliable source for irrigation and supporting hunting, fishing, and other eco-tourism activities.”

The Storm Drain Art project is funded in part by the EQ education fund and the Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association and made possible through the support and cooperation of Acadiana Center for the Arts and Acadiana Open Cannel.

For more information, contact Regulatory Compliance Supervisor Jackie Vargas-Beitia at (337) 291-8547 or email environmentalquality@lafayettela.go