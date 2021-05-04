Cajundome to host hospitality job fair

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Cajundome, Lafayette Economic Development Authority, and Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission are hosting a hospitality job fair later this month.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers from various local businesses that are currently hiring for openings in food service, production staff, maintenance, management, housekeeping, guest services, and more.

“After this past year, we feel like we can finally see some light at the end of tunnel,” said Casey White, Cajundome Marketing Director. “We look forward to this new event partnership and are excited to recruit employees alongside our fellow industry colleagues as the demand for events and tourism rebounds in Acadiana.”

The event will take place at the Cajundome Convention Center on Tuesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will align with social distancing guidelines including larger booths and larger aisles. Personal protective equipment will be made available to recruiters and job seekers

Pre-registration is not required for the event. A current list of participating employers is available at www.lafayette.org/jobfairs.