Cajun Navy Ground Force named as finalist in first responders service awards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cajun Navy Ground Force (CNGF) was named a finalist among first responder organizations in the Land Rover ‘Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.’

CNGF was nominated for the award for its work in providing first responder aid and supplies during natural disasters.

“Inspired by the endless acts of service across the U.S. from extraordinary citizens this past year, Land Rover, launched the ‘Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards’ to celebrate U.S.-based charitable organizations that are making a positive impact in their local community,” stated a press release this morning. “To honor the 70-year history of the brand, Land Rover will award a specially outfitted New Defender SUV to seven organizations to help further their charitable efforts.”

Voting for the award is public now through June 28 on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners for all seven categories will be announced on Sept. 2.