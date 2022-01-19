Brown Park could become a super park for sports tournaments

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Could Lafayette be getting it’s first super park?

Two council members are fighting to make it happen.

They say they want to turn Brown Park into a super park, similar to the Broussard Sports Complex.

“We have nice facilities and parks in Youngsville, Carencro, Broussard. So why not Lafayette?” Lafayette City Councilman Patrick Lewis asked.

Brown Park was recently awarded over $9 million dollars in grants and bonds.

City and parish council members say they want to use the money to turn it into a state of the art facility.

“We’re right off the highway. Can you imagine, let’s say 10, 15, or even 20 years from now, your children will be passing down the highway, and you can tell your children, ‘Hey look, that’s the park where I had the regionals world series in,'” Lafayette Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin added.

The council members plan to renovate the baseball and softball fields, revamp the batting cages, and add new bleachers. They hope to start hosting tournaments.

Wednesday night the community spoke up about what they want at a town hall meeting.

“We want to make sure that the community feels apart of what’s going on right now because this is not my park. This is not Pat Lewis’s park. This is our park. This is for the community,” Rubin said.

A community pool, a beach volleyball court, and a track field were among some of the things residents asked to see.

tTe council members say they’ll do what they can with the $9 million and the 50 acres of land.

“With these 50 acres, we need to utilize it more than it has been utilized. So that’s why it’s so important, because the opportunity is here in Brown Park. So why not?” Lewis said.

Council member Lewis says some of these renovations will be done by April of 2022, however, the entire project may take up to two years to complete.